WATCH: First Glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

The much-anticipated first glimpse of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja has been unveiled ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 7. Seated regally on his throne, Lord Ganesha graces the pandal with an aura of serenity and divine presence. Located at the historic Putlabai Chawl, Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most revered Ganesh mandals, drawing millions of devotees yearly.

Dating back to 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja emerged as a popular icon of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The Kambli family has diligently cared for the idol for over eight decades, preserving its rich legacy and spiritual significance. The Mandal remains a beacon of faith, attracting visitors who seek blessings and marvel at the grand deity.

#WATCH | First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/rZ7G1QZ5zv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi, beginning this year on September 7, marks the onset of a ten-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The celebrations commence on ‘Chaturthi’ and conclude on ‘Anantha Chaturdashi,’ a period also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi.’ Recognized as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles,’ Lord Ganesha embodies wisdom and intelligence, making this festival a significant cultural and spiritual event.

The festival is celebrated with grandeur across Mumbai and Maharashtra, where devotees flock to mandals, bring home Ganesh idols, observe fasts, and prepare festive dishes. Pandal visits, vibrant processions, and the air of devotion fill the city with joy and unity. The festival culminates in the visarjan ceremony, where idols are immersed in water bodies, accompanied by chants and music, symbolizing the departure of the deity.

In a gesture to support the devotees, the Maharashtra government has announced toll exemptions for all Ganesha followers traveling to Konkan from September 5 to 19, ensuring a smooth journey during this auspicious period. The unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja marks the beginning of a joyous celebration filled with faith, culture, and community spirit.