Coronavirus

Watch Uttar Pradesh's Jugaadu Baba, wears herbal mask for COVID-19, video goes viral

Baba from Uttar Pradesh wearing a unique herbal mask is going viral on social media. 

As India faces the second wave of coronavirus, it becomes even more necessary to wear a mask and stay safe. Many authorities have advised wearing double masks, as the Indian strain spreads faster in comparison with other variants. In an interesting development, a Baba from Uttar Pradesh wearing a unique herbal mask is going viral on social media. 

The viral video was posted on the social media platform Twitter, by an IPS official Rupin Sharma. Sharma posted the video with the caption, “Not sure this MASK WILL HELP. Still, NECESSITY is the mother of JUGAAD”

The Baba can be seen wearing saffron-coloured clothes and is standing on a roadside footpath. A curious man shooting the video approaches him and asks, “Baba, how did you make the mask?”. To this, the Baba replied that Neem leaves are a very important medicine for any kind of illness and are known for being an age-old cure. The Baba further adds that he is 72-years-old and made the mask with tulsi and neem leaves. 

He also added that his mask is much more effective than the usual surgical or cloth masks that people are normally using. 

The Baba was spotted at the bus stand of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district. 

