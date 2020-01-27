हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger attack

Watch video: Man plays dead, escapes getting mauled by tiger in Maharashtra

In a video, that has gone viral, the tiger is seen chasing the man who falls headfirst and then the animal is seen sitting right next to it.

Watch video: Man plays dead, escapes getting mauled by tiger in Maharashtra

In a nail-biting situation, a man was attacked by a tiger when the later was cornered by a crowd in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. In a video, that has gone viral, the tiger is seen chasing the man who falls headfirst and then the animal is seen sitting right next to it.

The man, using his presence of mind, plays dead in an attempt not to get mauled by the tiger. This tactic of the man seems to have worked as the tiger doesn't attack the man. Within a few seconds, the crowd comes running towards the tiger chasing it away.

Two other people were also injured after a tiger attacked them on January 25.

A video of the incident was tweeted by a forest officer. "You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of an encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately, the end was fine for both man and tiger," said an Indian Forest Service officer.

Tags:
Tiger attackMaharashtra tiger attack
