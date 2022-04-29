New Delhi: A video of a woman giving a massage to a police officer in Bihar’s Saharsa district has gone viral, leading to his suspension.

As per IANS report, after the video of the officer-in-charge of a police post in Saharsa district went viral on social media, Saharsa Superintendent of Police, Lipi Singh took cognisance of the matter and suspended the officer, Shashi Bhushan Sinha, with immediate effect.

Sinha, the officer in the video, was posted as Sub-Inspector and in-charge of Darhar police post under Nauhatta police station in the district.

The woman, apparently, visited the Darhar police post requesting Sinha to release her son from jail.

The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter.

The video shows a woman giving a massage to Sinha, who is in a semi-nude state with only a cloth around his waist. Further, Sinha can be heard talking to a lawyer in the video saying the woman is poor and is unable to pay money for her son’s bail. While Sinha asks the lawyer to arrange for the bail of the woman`s son as she gives him massage, as per IANS report.

The police officer also told the lawyer that he will pay him a sum of Rs 10,000.

Saharsa district SP said a probe has been ordered in the matter. "After a video went viral on social media, we have set up an inquiry committee headed by a SDPO rank officer. Following his recommendation, we have suspended the alleged officer with immediate effect," Lipi Singh was quoted as saying by IANS.

Zee News has not independently verified the video.

(With agency inputs)