Fish

What the fish! Over 100 year old 2.08 metre long lake sturgeon caught in US, pic goes viral

The Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office called it 'a once in a lifetime catch' and said that this fish is one of the largest lake sturgeon ever recorded in the US.

Photo Credits: Facebook/USFWS
Photo Credits: Facebook/USFWS

New Delhi: A picture of a 2.08 metre long fish weighing 108 kg caught in the river in the United States has gone viral on social media. As per the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office, the female lake sturgeon caught in the Detroit River is estimated to be more than 100 years old.

"After processing, this beauty was quickly released back into the river," the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office said on Facebook after sharing the picture of fish with a crew.

"Now that's how you take a fish photo! The Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office crew caught this 240 pound, 6' 10" female lake sturgeon in the Detroit River last week. She is estimated to be more than 100 years old! After processing, this beauty was quickly released back into the river," they said.

Posted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday, 3 May 2021

Posted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday, 3 May 2021

They called it 'a once in a lifetime catch' and said that this fish is one of the largest lake sturgeon ever recorded in the US.
 

