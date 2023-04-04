Who is Rhythm Chanana? The Bikini-Clad Girl Seen In Delhi Metro Viral Video

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old girl recently grabbed eyeballs after photos and videos of her travelling in Delhi Metro wearing just a bra and a miniskirt went viral on the internet. The girl, dubbed as ‘Delhi Metro Viral Video Girl, has since been facing intense public scrutiny and criticism for her bizarre fashion sense. She was later identified as Rhythm Chanana. The girl started trending after a Twitter handle going by the name of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs shared a video in which she could be seen sitting next to other female passengers inside a coach in Delhi Metro with a backpack on her lap.

As the girl gets up to deboard the Delhi Metro, she is spotted wearing just a bra and a miniskirt. The 9-second-long video of the girl was reportedly taken by a fellow passenger. Even though many slammed the girl for her bizarre dressing sense, there were others who blamed the individual who took her picture and accused him of violating her privacy.

Many users on Twitter said that the girl should be allowed to wear whatever she likes and that no one has any right to preach what she should do and what not.

‘No Publicity Stunt’

Later, reacting to her sudden rise to fame on social media, Rhythm Chanana said that she is not at all bothered about people’s negative comments and those staring at her body. Talking to a news channel, Rhythm Chanana said it was only her choice to decide what she would wear. Rhythm also cleared that she did not do this for instant fame or publicity. “I don’t care what people have to say," she said.

‘Not Inspired By Uorfi Javed’

Interestingly, reacting to her comparison with Bigg Boss OTT star and fashionista Uorfi Javed, Rhythm claimed that she was in ''no way inspired'' by the latter. She further informed that she came to know about Uorfi Javed only after a close friend showed her photos recently. Rhythm Chanana also shared that this is not the first time that she was spotted wearing a bra and mini skirt and that she had been travelling in similar attires for quite some time.

19-year-old girl, however, regretted that her family strictly disapproved of her dressing style. Reacting to her viral video, the girl said that the Delhi Metro should strictly reinforce its “no videography inside the metro” rule and take action against the person who filmed her.

'Maintain Social Etiquette': Delhi Metro Urges Commuters





It may be noted that the Delhi Metro issued a statement on Monday and said, "The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers." The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Operations and Maintenance Act lists "indecency as a punishable offence under section 59," it pointed out.

"We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner," the DMRC added.