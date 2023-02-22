Why is Neha Singh Rathore Trending High on Twitter? Why are UP Cops Upset With 'UP Mein Ka Ba' Fame Singer?

New Delhi: Neha Singh Rathore, a folk singer who shot to fame with her extremely popular song “UP Mein Ka Ba”, is trending big time on Twitter and Google searches. As per the trends, there were more than 16 thousand tweets on Neha Singh Rathore and a high volume of search for the singer on major search platforms like Google on Wednesday.

WHO IS NEHA SINGH RATHOR?

Neha Singh Rathore is a singer who shot to fame for her “UP Mein Ka Ba” song that was released in 2022 ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She had earlier received a lot of praise for her song “Bihar Mein Ka Ba” released in 2020.

Rathore’s song 'UP Mein Ka Ba' became viral that year and needled the Adityanath government ahead of last year's elections. The singer is also known for her satire on leading politicians like Bihar's Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav.

WHY SHE HAS BEEN SERVED WITH LEGAL NOTICE?

The Kanpur Police has recently served a notice to “UP Mein Ka Ba” fame Neha Singh Rathore for allegedly inciting hatred through her song video. The notice was served to her after the famed folk singer released the second part of the “UP Mein Ka Ba” song which has reportedly not been well received by UP police. In her latest song, Rathore has questioned the Yogi Adityanath government's ongoing bulldozer drive and the death of two women in the process in Kanpur Dehat recently.

The UP police has asked the singer to confirm that it was her who is seen in the video, who wrote the lyrics and whether she stood by them. Through the notice, the cops have also asked her to tell whether she was "aware of the adverse impact of the video on society".

"This song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on the issue. So, you are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice," the UP Police said in its notice.

WHAT NEHA SINGH RATHORE SAYS?

Replying to the UP Police notice, Rathore says that she will keep on singing. She added that she is not afraid of them and will not be intimidated at all. “They had trolled me so much last time. Why should I stop now... I am not scared and I will speak to my lawyers," she added. The singer also shared a video confirming that she had been served with a legal notice.

Meanwhile, many top politicians including Manish Sisodia and Akhilesh Yadav, have condemned the UP police action against the popular singer.