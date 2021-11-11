Woman cop carries unconscious man to safety amid heavy rainfall in Chennai- Watch

Chennai: Carrying an unconscious, visibly-weak man on her shoulder, T, Rajeswari, a Lady Police inspector, hurriedly instructed the accompanying cops to ensure that he gets medical attention.

This incident took place in Chennai's T P Chatram Police station limits, at a time when the city is totally inundated with rain water, owing to heavy showers over the weekend and the last two days.

In a video of the incident, Inspector Rajeswari is seen carrying the man on her shoulders and instructing fellow police personnel to call an autorickshaw or an ambulance to revive him and get him to safety. With no hope of getting another vehicle, she considers taking the unconscious man to safety, via their own police jeep.

Video from TM Chatram Police station limits, #chennaifloods #ChennaiRains Lady Cop, inspector Rajeswari lifts an unconscious, weak man on her shoulders , puts him in an auto.. urges driver, accomplices to ensure that the man is taken to a hospital, survives..#ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/e2dpAebzyr — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) November 11, 2021

However, right in the nick of time, an autorickshaw arrives and Rajeswari immediately puts the unconscious individual in the three-wheeler safely and sends two men along with him.

She urged the auto driver and the accompanying men to hurry and ensure that he survived.

