Amazing viral videos

Woman dances on Govinda's 'Makhna' song, netizens call it mindblowing performance

A video of a woman is going viral on the internet as she is dancing on Bollywood actor Govinda's song and imitating his signature dance steps.

Woman dances on Govinda&#039;s &#039;Makhna&#039; song, netizens call it mindblowing performance
Representational image

New Delhi: Almost every Indian born with an innate talent to dance. Be it our friend's birthday party or cousin's wedding we Indians never miss a chance to dance. The word  ‘dance’ itself contains an enormous amount of joy and happiness that even watching somebody dance energizes you.

One such video of a woman dancing on  Bollywood actor Govinda’s song on her terrace is all over the internet. Her Govinda-like dance moves have impressed people who can’t get enough of her. 

The video going viral on the internet as she tries to imitate Govinda’s signature dance steps and even copied his wonderful expressions while shaking her waist.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named Radio Active Blossom got more than 5k likes with comments appreciating her moves and desi thumkas. One user wrote, "excellent performance."

ALSO WATCH: Monkey rides the Delhi metro leaving commuters stunned, video goes viral

 

