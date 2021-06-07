Woman orders fried chicken, what she finds has shocked netizens - Watch

Manila: A woman in the Philippines was shocked after she allegedly found a deep-fried towel instead of chicken from a fried chicken chain.

Alique Perez had ordered food from Jollibee, a popular fast-food chain in the Philippines and when the order was delivered, she was shocked by what she found.

She tried to cut some chicken for her son, but had a hard time slicing it. She then tried to use her hands to break the fried chicken and upon opening was stunned to see no meat but a deep fried cloth that looked like a towel.

“Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice. Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep-fried towel. This is really disturbing… How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!?” she wrote on Facebook.

She also shared videos and images of the botched-up order on her Facebook profile, that has gone viral and attracted much criticism. The clip shows her holding the blue cloth, which is completely encrusted in batter.