Viral video

Woman's reaction on seeing 'flying baby' will leave you in splits- Watch viral video

The hilarious video went viral on Twitter and the people have showered it with 5.3 million views, 45,300 retweets and 1,78,400 likes. 

Woman&#039;s reaction on seeing &#039;flying baby&#039; will leave you in splits- Watch viral video

New Delhi: A hilarious video is doing rounds on social media, where a toddler can be seen tied to a lot of balloons and experiencing her own ‘Up movie’ moment. The video starts with a woman taking care of some household chores when a person behind the camera asks her to look at the baby. 

When the woman turns, her jaws drop. The next second the camera moves in the other direction and the baby can be seen tired to numerous balloons and flying.

Seeing the toddler in the air the woman shouts, "Emerson! Oh my gosh! Get her," and runs towards the baby to catch her. 

However, there is a twist in the video! As soon as the woman holds the baby, a pair of hands is seen right behind the toddler. The video ends with the family having a good laugh. 

Watch the video here: 

The hilarious video is now viral on Twitter and the tweeple have showered it with 5.3 million views, 45,300 retweets and 1,78,400 likes. 

Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoFunny videohilarious videoBaby video
