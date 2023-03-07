topStoriesenglish2580905
Newsviral
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN DAY 2023

Women's Day Special: Sarojini Naidu's Speech From 1928 Shatters All Stereotypes And Celebrates Empowerment Of Women In India- WATCH

In an inspirational speech, Sarojini Naidu addresses how, as a woman, she represents India in the "new world". Know all about this 95-year-old video footage going viral on the internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Women's Day Special: Sarojini Naidu's Speech From 1928 Shatters All Stereotypes And Celebrates Empowerment Of Women In India- WATCH

Happy Women's Day: Known to the world as the "Nightingale of India" and a poet and freedom fighter during India's struggle for independence. Naidu advocated social reforms while working to liberate India from British colonialism. India observes National Women's Day on the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu on February 13, every year. 

Naidu pointed out in many of her writings that and also worked for a society free of discrimination, stereotypes, and prejudice. A  diverse, just, and inclusive world. A society that values and embraces diversity. Together, we can create gender equality and equity.

Erik Solheim, a former climate and environment minister for Norway, posted the video on Twitter. The 55-second movie, which was captured in 1928, features Sarojini Naidu giving an inspiring speech on how, as a woman, she represents India in the "new world" and what the United States can learn from one of the world's oldest civilizations.

The "Nightingale of India," Sarojini Naidu, was one prominent personality in India's fight for Independence.  She created history by being the first woman to lead the Indian National Congress and hold the office of governor of a state (United Provinces). This 95-year-old video of Naidu delivering a speech while on a visit to the US is currently trending online.

In this black-and-white video from 1928, Sarojini Naidu is seen giving a speech dressed in a saree with her head covered with the pallu. She says in the footage- "Friends, I come to you from many thousand miles away as the ambassador of a very ancient country to the youngest nation in the world. It may surprise you that a country which you are taught to regard as conservative should have chosen a woman to be its representative and ambassador." adding added that India's culture has long placed women in the forefront.

She continued in the video, "But if you read the whole history of the Indian civilisation, you will realise that women have been the very pivot of its culture, of all its inspiration, and of all the embassies of peace that have gone abroad for many centuries to the uttermost parts of the world."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011