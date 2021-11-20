World's RICHEST dog selling his mansion, formerly owned by Madonna, for Rs 238 crore!

The world's wealthiest dog, a German shepherd named Gunther VI, is selling his sprawling Miami mansion for $32 million (approximately Rs 238 crore). Wealth run in the Gunther family with this particular dog inheriting a $500 million fortune from his granddad Gunther IV! And then Gunther VI became a millionaire again.

According to news reports, German, countess Karlotta Liebenstein, when she passed away in 1992, gifted her dog Gunther III a multimillion-dollar trust, which reportedly was worth $58 million. After this, the tradition continued. According to a report in Wion, the estate is operated by a group of Italian businessmen under The Gunther Group, but the mansion in Miami is owned and operated by The Gunther Corporation, which is a part of the Group.

The intetesting fact also is the Tuscan-style villa once belonged to Madonna but was purchased from her in 2000, reportedly for $7.5 million. The mansion, built in 1928, personifies luxury and is a sight to behold, both from inside and outside. It houses nine bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The breathtaking interiors include a grand coral staircase, arched stone entrances, fireplaces and maid quarters. To add cherry to the cake, there's a an outdoor swimming pool and exclusive views over Biscayne Bay, as per news reports.

Netizens expressed wonderment at the pictures posted on Twitter.

The world’s wealthiest dog, Gunther IV, worth half a billion dollars, is selling his home that used to be owned by Madonna. $31,750,000

Miami, FL

9 bd, 9 ba

7,947 sq ft

Info via @DirtDotCom https://t.co/jgcMmtOvwX pic.twitter.com/0v2q6m9qCg — Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) November 18, 2021

The estate is in a private gated residence and is located in a prestigious neighbourhood. The outdoors are as amazing as the interiors, and the views are simply to die for. Gunther has definitely given the phrase, 'It's a dog's life', a whole new meaning altogethe!

