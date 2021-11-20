हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
World's wealthiest dog

World's RICHEST dog selling his mansion, formerly owned by Madonna, for Rs 238 crore!

The German shepherd named Gunther VI is selling his sprawling Miami mansion, which once belonged to Madonna 

World&#039;s RICHEST dog selling his mansion, formerly owned by Madonna, for Rs 238 crore!

The world's wealthiest dog, a German shepherd named Gunther VI, is selling his sprawling Miami mansion for  $32 million (approximately Rs 238 crore). Wealth run in the Gunther family with this particular dog inheriting a $500 million fortune from his granddad Gunther IV! And then Gunther VI became a millionaire again.

According to news reports, German, countess Karlotta Liebenstein, when she passed away in 1992, gifted her dog Gunther III a multimillion-dollar trust, which reportedly was worth $58 million. After this, the tradition continued. According to a report in Wion, the estate is operated by a group of Italian businessmen under The Gunther Group, but the mansion in Miami is owned and operated by The Gunther Corporation, which is a part of the Group.

The intetesting fact also is the Tuscan-style villa once belonged to Madonna but was purchased from her in 2000, reportedly for $7.5 million. The mansion, built in 1928, personifies luxury and is a sight to behold, both from inside and outside. It houses nine bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The breathtaking interiors include a grand coral staircase, arched stone entrances, fireplaces and maid quarters. To add cherry to the cake, there's a an outdoor swimming pool and exclusive views over Biscayne Bay, as per news reports. 

Netizens expressed wonderment at the pictures posted on Twitter.

 

The estate is in a private gated residence and is located in a prestigious neighbourhood. The outdoors are as amazing as the interiors, and the views are simply to die for. Gunther has definitely given the phrase, 'It's a dog's life', a whole new meaning altogethe!

 

