trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637501
Newsviral
YAMUNA WATER IN TAJ MAHAL

Yamuna Level Rises Drastically To Reach Taj Mahal’s Walls: Netizens React

The Yamuna River has breached the ‘low flood level’ mark and is now touching the walls of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Massive rain over the last few weeks have caused flooding in Delhi.
  • The rising water levels have also touched the walls of the Taj Mahal in Agra too.
  • The Yamuna river is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Trending Photos

Yamuna Level Rises Drastically To Reach Taj Mahal’s Walls: Netizens React Several videos and pictures of majestic monument are going viral on social media. (Credits: Twitter)

The issue of incessant rain in various parts of northern India, particularly in Delhi, continues to be a cause for concern. Due to the Yamuna river's rising water levels, a flood alarm has been in place for a while. The water has risen to its highest level in about 45 years, inundating newer areas, including the Red Fort. The Yamuna river is not showing any signs of slowing down. It has now passed the “low flood level” mark and is now touching the walls of the Taj Mahal in Agra. Both residents and authorities are concerned about the potential impact of flooding on the monument.

Several videos and pictures of submerged gardens around the majestic monument are going viral on social media. The visuals clearly show how the floodwater has entered the Taj viewpoint park situated behind the monument and further also entered the cells of Itimad-ud-Daula aka Baby Taj.

As a result of this, while authorities have assured that no damage has been done to the monument and that the mausoleum was created to withstand such flood-like situations, they have also closed a few entrances to the viewpoints.

cre Trending Stories

Internet Reacts To Rising Yamuna Near Taj Mahal

Sharing visuals of the majestic monument, netizens shared their concerns over the rising water levels of the Yamuna river.

A user shared pictures of the monument, showing water covering major parts of the garden.

Another user shared a video of the Taj mentioning that the water levels are steadily rising.

A third user wrote, “The most serene video amongst the devastating ones in #Floods.”

Check more reactions:

Notably, measures are being taken across the national capital to control the flood water from causing major damage to the city and neighbouring areas.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest