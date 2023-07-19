Yamuna Level Rises Drastically To Reach Taj Mahal’s Walls: Netizens React

The issue of incessant rain in various parts of northern India, particularly in Delhi, continues to be a cause for concern. Due to the Yamuna river's rising water levels, a flood alarm has been in place for a while. The water has risen to its highest level in about 45 years, inundating newer areas, including the Red Fort. The Yamuna river is not showing any signs of slowing down. It has now passed the “low flood level” mark and is now touching the walls of the Taj Mahal in Agra. Both residents and authorities are concerned about the potential impact of flooding on the monument.

Several videos and pictures of submerged gardens around the majestic monument are going viral on social media. The visuals clearly show how the floodwater has entered the Taj viewpoint park situated behind the monument and further also entered the cells of Itimad-ud-Daula aka Baby Taj.

As a result of this, while authorities have assured that no damage has been done to the monument and that the mausoleum was created to withstand such flood-like situations, they have also closed a few entrances to the viewpoints.



Sharing visuals of the majestic monument, netizens shared their concerns over the rising water levels of the Yamuna river.

A user shared pictures of the monument, showing water covering major parts of the garden.

Another user shared a video of the Taj mentioning that the water levels are steadily rising.

__ Uttar Pradesh: The water level of the Yamuna River in Agra is steadily rising, to the extent that it has now reached the courtyard of the iconic Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/N6ytLutGZk — JazzTasil _ (@TasilJazz) July 19, 2023

A third user wrote, “The most serene video amongst the devastating ones in #Floods.”

VIDEO: Rising floodwaters reach Taj Mahal's walls for first time in 45 years after relentless monsoon rains#AGRA #TAJMAHAL #FLOOD pic.twitter.com/nmo5tfPTHI — Nitesh rathore (@niteshr813) July 19, 2023

For the first time in 45 years Rising Yamuna reaches walls of Taj mahal pic.twitter.com/oZW1Tr3rIO July 18, 2023

Notably, measures are being taken across the national capital to control the flood water from causing major damage to the city and neighbouring areas.