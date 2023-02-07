'Ye Kya Bana Diya Bhai...:' Anupam Mittal Reacts to Viral AI-Generated Baby Portraits of Shark Tank Judges

The inaugural season of Shark Tank India became widely popular in India. The judges of the show have been in the headlines for different reasons since the season aired. Digital Creator Sahid shared the AI-generated baby portraits of the sharks from his official Instagram handle. The caption of the post shared on January 23 read, "Baby avatars of the Sharks of @sharktank.india season 1 & 2. Who is your favourite Shark?"

Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, the inventor of SUGAR cosmetics, Amit Jain, and Peeyush Bansal, the founder of Lenskart, are all included in the portraits.

The portraits also feautre the founder of BharatPe, Ghazal Alagh, the head of Mama Earth, and former judge Ashneer Grover.

Expressing disappointment over his depiction, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal commented on a Twitter post, "ye kya bana diya bhai. kyun sata rahe ho." (What have you made, Why are you troubling us?)

Baby avatars of the Sharks of Shark Tank India (Part-1/2) pic.twitter.com/utUp7InThT — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the baby portraits of sharks have received hilarious responses from users. The first user flagged that Anupam's portrait has six fingers. He wrote, "Bro why does Anupam have 6 fingers". The second user said, "A second person said, "Ashneer looks like Parle-G baby."

Another user commented, 'Baby Namitaa ji has my heart'.

"Baby sharks du du udu du du," commented another user.