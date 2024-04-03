'You Give More Money To Govt Than Spend On Yourself': Social Media Post On Income Tax Concerns Goes Viral

New Delhi: Tax season is here and people are sharing their thoughts on concerns on social media platforms. A recent one has brought attention to the ongoing concerns of India's salaried class regarding income tax returns. The post highlighted various challenges faced by taxpayers.

Highlighting bureaucratic hurdles and the perceived lack of benefits during periods of unemployment, the post goes viral.

What EngiNerd Shared On X?

The post was shared by EngiNerd, an user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), known for offering "uncommon take on common topics."

In the post, EngiNerd expressed frustration over the apparent disproportionate burden placed on taxpayers, particularly salaried individuals.

With tax rates reaching as high as 31.2 percent, many taxpayers end up contributing more to the government than they spend on themselves annually, yet the returns on this investment are deemed inadequate.

"The return on income tax paid is horrible in India, nowhere in this world is the salaried class exploited by the Government like this," stated EngiNerd.

"You pay lakhs of rupees in tax, and if you lose your job the next year, you don't even get anything in return. You're left stranded," highlighted EngiNerd.

How EngiNerd Concludes His Post?

The post concluded with a call for income taxpayers to be given priority in certain government services, such as railway ticket reservations and assistance in government offices. EngiNerd emphasized the need for recognition and support for the hardworking salaried class.

"If nothing else, give income taxpayers some priority in getting railway tickets reserved, some priority in getting their job done in government offices. But no, the government keeps 81 crore people dependent on free ration so that they keep voting, and the hardworking salaried class keeps getting exploited," concluded EngiNerd.

Users Reactions

EngiNerd's post has sparked a discussion online. Here are comments on the post:

Tax Slabs aren't even adjusted with inflation in last 12 years, and rightly said, 80C limit stagnant. pic.twitter.com/yYJDJs6rr1 — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) April 1, 2024

And on top of that, Imagine giving so much money to govt and then you get notice for not paying tax on your 130 rupees dividend income April 1, 2024

Paid around 5L in income tax only, I didn't even spend that much money on myself. — Dheeraj (@idiotous) April 1, 2024

Whain toh, hum Govt ke liye kaam kar rahe hai, aur unko salary bhi de rahe. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 1, 2024

Irrespective of government, this is the permanent situation of a middle class person in India - pic.twitter.com/IYXb3t49TA — Desi Bee (@MujheSabAataHai) April 1, 2024

As i've said earlier, the real minority in India are Income tax payers. And there's no one to protect their rights or help them for all the money they pump into the economy. April 1, 2024

wrong calculation - Income Tax 31.2 % , then comes the best part - indirect tax - GST - 28% - 59.2% - still I think it is very less Income tax should be hiked to 99% and GST to 0% flat - and give a certificate of appreciation to the tax payer that tax payers' money is being… — Manas (@saint2050) April 1, 2024