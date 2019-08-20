Zomato delivery boy's soulful rendition of Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara wins over Internet-Watch

New Delhi: Talent never leaves your way even when you have no absolutely no time to nurture it. This delivery boy in Zomato, who makes his living by delivering food to people in Guwahati, wished to become a singer someday but didn't know how to go about it until he met Anirban Chakraborty, who dug out the singer in him and posted his video on social media. And there can not be a better place to get yourself noticed than social media.

A Facebook user Anirban Chakraborty ordered food from Zomato in Guwahati. Soon after he was assigned a delivery boy, Pranjit Haloi, he found out that his rider for the day wants to become a singer in the future. On learning upon his interests, Anirban requested him to sing and Pranjit obliged happily.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Anirban wrote, "I saw in the app that ‘he wishes to become a singer someday’…I planned and requested him to sing a song. He is so good that I made this video…I request everyone to watch and help to fulfill his dreams."

In the video, the delivery boy, dressed in a red Zomato T-shirt can be heard singing popular Bollywood song 'Gori Tera Goan Bada Pyaara'.

Although social media is mostly regarded as a bane, it has on most occasions proved to be a boon for talents like Pranjit, who have become sensations on the internet just by fluke. A few days ago, a worker at a railway station, Ranu Mondal became a sensation overnight after her video, in which she can be heard singing 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai', went viral on social media. Post attaining popularity on social media, Ranu got a makeover and was also offered singing assignments.

We just hope something good happens to Pranjit Haloi too and he gets a chance to fulfill his dream of being a singer!