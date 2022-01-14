हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Zomato posts clip for 'underrated superheros' of Indian households - Watch

In the video, one can see items like a casserole to a polyethene bag full of polyehten bags and it might make chuckle and feel nostalgic at the same time.

Zomato posts clip for &#039;underrated superheros&#039; of Indian households - Watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There are some specific things that can only be found in an Indian household and although we see them on daily basis, we still find it amusing when some call them out.

Now the food delivering company, Zomato has shared a clip that points out all the 'Underrated Superheros' of the Indian households. In the video, one can see items like a casserole to a polyethene bag full of polyehten bags and it might make chuckle and feel nostalgic at the same time. Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)

It is no wonder that the video has got over 25k likes as people across the country are loving the clip. Since Zomato asked people to comment if it missed something in the clip, people have pointed out various other things possessed exclusively by the Indian households. Here are some suggestions by Insta users

