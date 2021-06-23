Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, donates shares worth $4.1 billion

New Delhi: Warren Buffett on Wednesday resigned as a trustee from the Gates Foundation and announced that donated an $4.1 billion by giving all of his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares to charity.

“My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation," Buffett, 90, said in a statement.

Buffett has contributed more than $27 billion of his own money to the charity over the past 15 years. He has donated $41 billion worth of Berkshire stock to five foundations. On Wednesday he announced that he has donated an additional $4.1 billion.

“For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by The New York Times.



The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has been going through a tumultous patch as the power couple filed for divorce. He is one of the Gates Foundation’s three board members, alongside Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates.

The couple had announced last month that they were splitting after 27 years of marriage.