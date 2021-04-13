हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshaye Khanna, Raveena Tandon to share screen for first time as rivals in Vijay Gutte's 'Legacy'

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor Akshaye Khanna and 'Dulhe Raja' actress Raveena Tandon will be teaming up for the upcoming film 'Legacy' directed by Vijay Vijay Gutte. The Bollywood stars are set to share the screen as rivals in the film.

Akshaye Khanna, Raveena Tandon to share screen for first time as rivals in Vijay Gutte&#039;s &#039;Legacy&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon have been roped in as rivals on screen for the first time in Vijay Gutte`s upcoming web series `Legacy`.Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news along with the pictures of the trio.

He wrote, "AKSHAYE KHANNA - RAVEENA TANDON IN WEB SERIES... #AkshayeKhanna and #RaveenaTandon will share screen space for the first time... Titled #Legacy... Directed by Vijay Gutte [#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister]... Starts 2021-end... Produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi."

 

Being mounted on a monumental scale for a global audience, the exciting drama series would be shot across multiple countries bringing to screen the feud between the characters being portrayed by these two stars.

Directed by Vijay Gutte, known for his critically acclaimed venture `The Accidental Prime Minister`, `Legacy` marks the filmmaker`s maiden outing on the OTT space and the director`s second association with the `Tees Maar Khan` star.

Talking about the project, Akshaye shares, "It is refreshing to work on the content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our bests to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I`m glad legacy is going to be my first web series.

The 'Mohra'` act expressed her excitement saying, "Legacy presents an interesting tale of a power struggle with an entertaining amount of drama, which grasped my attention. It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to beginning this journey."

"I`m extremely excited about `Legacy` for multiple reasons. It is an aspirational project mounted on a large scale reflecting upon the dark realities of the professional world. I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us on this one. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry," said director Vijay Gutte.

Produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi, `Legacy` starring Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon in the leading roles, is directed by Vijay Gutte.

