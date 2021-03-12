हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen gives glimpse of ‘fierce Aarya’ in new post- See pic

Sushmita Sen is currently shooting in Jaipur for the second part of the series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen kicked off hype for the much-awaited second season of her web series "Aarya", with a strong Instagram post on Friday.

"Keep all your battles outside these gates, for if you try to bring them in...it's WAR" #Aarya #season2 #manningthegates #jaipur. A fierce Aarya captured by the incredibly talented @schezwanfranky #thefrankseries @madnesspictureco I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga," she write alongside an image of herself.

The actress reprises the titular role of Arya Sareen in the gangster series, which will also star Ankur Bhatia.

Sushmita is currently shooting in Jaipur for the second part of the series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Last year, the first season of the show marked her return to showbiz after five years, since she appeared on screen. Her last-released film before "Arya" was the Bengali arthouse film "Nirbaak".

