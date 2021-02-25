Sushmita Sen announces Aarya’s second season- Check post

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen announced the second season of her web series ‘Aarya’ on Thursday (February 25). The first season came out in June, 2020 on Hotstar.

Sushmita posted an intense picture of her eyes and captioned the post as, “She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2 “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this Ram Madhvani.”

The former Miss Universe made her digital debut with ‘Aarya’. The series is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama 'Penoza'. The star cast of the nine-part series also includes Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani and Gargi Sawant among others.

The show was also released in six languages including Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. The series was co-produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine. Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi were the co-creators and co-directors and Vinod Rawat was also one of the directors of the series.

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently won 'Best Actress-Web Series' for ‘Aarya’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.