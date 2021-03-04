हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Women's Day 2021

Women's Day 2021: You can binge-watch these Hollywood web shows on OTT!

This March 8, celebrate womanhood by watching the biggest international movies featuring strong female characters. 

Women&#039;s Day 2021: You can binge-watch these Hollywood web shows on OTT!
Pic Courtesy: Show still

New Delhi: Celebrating the essence of womanhood on March 8, you can binge-watch a few Hollywood mini-series on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar Premium. From A-lister Nicole Kidman’s knockout performance in The Undoing to Cate Blanchett in Golden Globe nominee Mrs America, get your gang of girls together or fam jam at one place to watch these inspiring television series on International Women’s Day.

Take a look at the list of Hollywood web series to watch this Women's Day

Big Little Lies

The Undoing

Sharp Objects

Little Fires Everywhere

Devs

Olive Kitteridge

Mrs. America

After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday in the country. However, it was then celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries until it was adopted by the feminist movement in about 1967. 

The United Nations began celebrating the day in 1977. 

This year the UN theme for International Women's Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", focusing on the impact that girls and women worldwide had as health care workers, caregivers etc amid the pandemic. 
 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Women's Day 2021Women's Daywomen's day specialInternational Women's Daywomen's day filmsHollywood films. hollywood web series
Next
Story

Finding Anamika, Delhi Crime 2, Haseen Dillruba, Dhamaka- Netflix announces new slate for web series and films

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Breaking News: CM Arvind Kejriwal took COVID-19 Vaccine