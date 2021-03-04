Women's Day 2021: You can binge-watch these Hollywood web shows on OTT!

New Delhi: Celebrating the essence of womanhood on March 8, you can binge-watch a few Hollywood mini-series on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar Premium. From A-lister Nicole Kidman’s knockout performance in The Undoing to Cate Blanchett in Golden Globe nominee Mrs America, get your gang of girls together or fam jam at one place to watch these inspiring television series on International Women’s Day.

Take a look at the list of Hollywood web series to watch this Women's Day :

Big Little Lies

The Undoing

Sharp Objects

Little Fires Everywhere

Devs

Olive Kitteridge

Mrs. America

After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday in the country. However, it was then celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries until it was adopted by the feminist movement in about 1967.

The United Nations began celebrating the day in 1977.

This year the UN theme for International Women's Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", focusing on the impact that girls and women worldwide had as health care workers, caregivers etc amid the pandemic.



