West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

West Bengal assembly election 2021: PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate in this phase, out of which 2,63,016 are first-time voters. 

West Bengal assembly election 2021: PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters in the fourth phase of the West Bengal election to cast their votes in record numbers on Saturday.

"As the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections begin, urging the people voting today to do so in record numbers. I would especially request the youth and women to vote in large numbers," the PM said in a tweet soon after the polling began.

 

 

Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal`s fourth phase Assembly election 2021 began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate in this phase, out of which 2,63,016 are first-time voters. 

The smallest constituency is Bally with 1,76,001 electorates whereas Chunchura is the biggest constituency with 3,13,701 electorates. The fifth phase of the assembly elections will commence on April 17. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

