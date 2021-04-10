Live updates: Polling for fourth phase of polls in West Bengal today, battle of heavyweights in Tollygunge

KOLKATA: Polling for 44 seats in phase four of the West Bengal assembly election 2021 will take place on Saturday (April 10) amid tight security.

In the first three phases, 91 seats went to polls — 30 seats in phase one on March 27, 30 seats in phase two on April 1, and 31 seats in phase three on April 6. Now, the fourth phase will see a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 44 assembly seats spread across five districts of West Bengal.

The constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase are spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Coochbehar. For 44 seats, 373 candidates are in fray including some of the prominent personalities like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Locket Chaterjee, Payel Sarkar, and former minister Rajib Banerjee.

The significant aspect in this phase is BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh is contesting from Bhabanipur constituency, where CM Mamata Banerjee won in the last assembly elections in West Bengal in 2016. Among the most high-profile contests, one is the Tollygunge constituency, where BJP has fielded Union Minister Babul Supriyo against sitting TMC MLA Aroop Biswas. Biswas, also a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal cabinet has been representing the Tollygunge Assembly constituency for the last three terms.

It is worth mentioning, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan campaigned for TMC candidate Aroop Biswas. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has fielded Debdut Ghosh from the seat,