Soumen Mitra

Ahead of assembly elections, West Bengal government appoints Soumen Mitra as new Kolkata Police chief

The West Bengal government on Saturday (February 6, 2021) appointed Soumen Mitra as the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police, several weeks ahead of the crucial state assembly polls. The Election Commission had named Mitra as the commissioner of the city police during the 2016 assembly poll.

Ahead of assembly elections, West Bengal government appoints Soumen Mitra as new Kolkata Police chief
Image Credit: BJYM/ Twitter

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday (February 6, 2021) appointed Soumen Mitra as the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police, several weeks ahead of the crucial state assembly polls. The Election Commission had named Mitra as the commissioner of the city police during the 2016 assembly poll.

 

 

The state government also transferred incumbent Anuj Sharma as Additional Director General of the state CID before the assembly elections.

Jawed Shamim will be the new additional director general, law and order, of the West Bengal Police, taking over from Gyanwant Singh, the Mamata Banerjee government said in an order.

Ajay Kumar Nand will be the new commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate and Supratim Sarkar will take over as the Bidhanagar Police commissioner, it said.

Mitra has been holding the post of ADG, Training, of West Bengal Police, while Shamim is special commissioner I of Kolkata Police.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May this year. 

