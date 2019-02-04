Amid dharna, Mamata Banerjee felicitates West Bengal and Kolkata Police officials on stage

Kolkata: Amid an ongoing turmoil in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attend a West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police event which was also attended by Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Interestingly, Kumar is under the CBI scanner for his alleged involvement in the chit fund scams.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attend a West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police event. Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar also present. pic.twitter.com/zyFgfzJwHa — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

Banerjee, who launched her 'Save the Constitution' dharna on Sunday night amidst the unprecedented face-off with the Centre over CBI versus state police issue, continued with her protest on Monday as several Opposition parties rallied behind her.

She started her sit-in protest at around 9 pm on Sunday after the CBI attempted to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund case, which was foiled by the state police. Clad in her trademark white sari and with senior party leaders in attendance, the Trinamool Congress supremo sat under a makeshift canopy at Metro Channel till around 2 am and then went to sleep.

Meanwhile, CBI has filed a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against West Bengal Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner for wilful and deliberate violation of the apex court orders.

A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the pleas on Tuesday against Kolkata Police Commissioner and West Bengal government for alleged non-cooperation in a case connected with Saradha chit fund scam.

(With inputs from agencies)