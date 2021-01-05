हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to be discharged on Wednesday, says Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital

“BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. He will be monitored at home on a daily basis,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, said according to ANI.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to be discharged on Wednesday, says Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital

Kolkata: BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, is in a stable condition and most likely to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, the Kolkata hospital treating him said on Tuesday (January 5, 2021).

“BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. He will be monitored at home on a daily basis,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, said according to ANI.

Sharing more information, Dr Rupali Basu said that Sourav Ganguly’s vital health parameters are normal. “Sourav Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks,” Dr Rupali Basu added.

 

 

Meanwhile, noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital. Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta, and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly`s wife Dona Ganguly. Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. 

Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. On January 2, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative. The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan.

