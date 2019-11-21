close

currency notes

Bundles of currency notes thrown from Kolkata building during DRI raid - WATCH

KOLKATA: Bundles of currency notes were thrown from a building in Kolkata during a search at the office of Hoque Merchantile Pvt Ltd by DRI officials on Wednesday.

The currency notes were showered from the sixth floor of the building which is located on Bentinck Street here. 

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place while the DRI officials were conducting a search in a private office on that floor.

According to eyewitnesses, currency notes of denominations of Rs 2,000, 500 and 100 were showered out of a window on the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

DRI officials had gone to conduct a search at the office of a private company engaged in export-import activities located on that floor in connection with alleged evasion of duty.

However, it is not clear if there was any connection between the DRI search operation and the showering of currency notes on the street below.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

