Buried a decade ago, huge cache of arms recovered in West Bengal's Midnapore

A huge cache of long firearms, buried deep in a jungle, was recovered on Friday by West Midnapore district police officials. Acting on a tip-off, the weapons were recovered from the Ukhla jungle in Goaltore area of the district.

Soon after West Midnapore received the input, JCB machines and excavators were rushed to the spot. After digging almost six feet with the help of JCB machines, several long firearms were recovered. The search continued for several hours and 8-9 long firearms were recovered which were covered in a blanket and buried deep in the soil.

According to officials in West Midnapore district police, the recovered firearms were soiled and disintegrated. It had a layer of rust on it. “On the basis of source information, a team from Goaltore PS held digging at a place at Ukhla jungle under Piasala GP. During the digging process approx 8-9 country made long arms have been recovered as unclaimed,” said a senior official.

The official added that the firearms must have been buried almost nine to ten years ago when the area used to be a hotbed of Maoist activities. However, after 2011, no Maoist activities have been reported. A further investigation is on in the matter.

“The recovered arms appear to be buried approx 9-10 years ago covered in a blanket and most of the parts of the arms are already in disintegrated condition. No ammunition has been found and could be buried by miscreants. An investigation is on,” added the official.