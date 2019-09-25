Calcutta High Court orders ban on single-use plastic from October 1

KOLKATA: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to make the country free from the single-use plastic, the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a ban on single-use plastic on the court's premises as well as that of the circuit benches at Jalpaiguri and Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 1 - a day ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

According to Calcutta High Court Registrar General Rabindranath Samanta, the ordered was passed by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan.

The chief justice ordered a ban on single-use plastic on Calcutta High Court premises as well as that of the circuit benches at Jalpaiguri and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Samanta said.

The decision was approved by a 'Full Court', a meeting of all judges of the high court, following which Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan ordered the ban on single-use plastic from October 1, he said.

"An awareness programme will be held on September 30 at the sesquicentenary building here of the high court, which will be attended by the judges, lawyers, officers, staff and law clerks," the registrar general added.

During the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a ban on single-use plastic.

He called upon citizens to abandon the use of single-use plastic. "Can we free India from single-use plastic? The time for implementing such an idea has come. May teams be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on 2nd October," PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech.