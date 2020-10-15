Chemical-laced water used against party protestors in West Bengal also had coronavirus, alleges BJP MP Saumitra Khan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday alleged that the water used against party protestors in West Bengal during `Nabanna Chalo` protest also had coronavirus. This comes days after the BJP leaders alleged that water sprayed by West Bengal Police on party protestors was laced with chemicals.

News agency ANI quoted the BJP MP making the sensational claim saying that the water was also "laced with coronavirus". "Colorful spray was laced with coronavirus. We will fight even if we die. We will distribute pamphlets regarding this. This was an attempt to kill BJP cadre," ANI quoted Khan as saying.

"Our party member Raju Banerjee was affected by COVID-19 after the protest march. Article 356 should be imposed in West Bengal and this syndicate raj should end," Khan added. He also alleged that a senior official of the state government was "involved in spreading COVID-19".

WHO had said in March that although persistence in drinking-water is possible, there is no evidence from surrogate human coronaviruses that they are present in surface or groundwater sources or transmitted through contaminated drinking water. Some reports have said that faeces samples can harbour coronavirus.

The protest on October 8 (Thursday) was organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) against the Mamata Banerjee government over unemployment among youth. BJP leaders and those who have suffered injuries during its Yuva Morcha protest at the secretariat have approached the National Human Rights Commission against alleged atrocities of the state government.

On Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar`s remarks concerning the Trinamool Congress government, Khan, who is MP from Bishnupur, said Banerjee "speaks about a lack of democracy and speaks of Hathras but has strangled democracy in West Bengal". "It is the Governor who is keeping Bengal safe. We were not allowed a safe protest. We were injured at Yuva Morcha protest against unemployment," Khan told ANI.

The Governor said in tweets on Wednesday that recent events indicate "most unfortunate spectacle unfolding in the state for democracy". "Recent events Mamata Banerjee indicate most unfortunate spectacle unfolding in the State for democracy - as government, supposedly upholder of the rights of the citizens, is turning out its principal violator and tormentor," he said.

"Moment I raise issue Mamata Banerjee of illegal bomb-making; outlaws perpetrating violence; - there is a shocker in wait- Manish Shukla killing and now Blast rips roof off club in Kolkata`s Beliaghata," he added.