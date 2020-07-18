Crude bombs hurled at BJP rally in West Bengal’s Barrackpore, four injured

KOLKATA: Crude bombs were hurled at a gathering of BJP workers just ahead of a party rally at West Bengal’s Barrackpore on Saturday. At least four BJP workers were injured in the attack.

According to reports, the incident took place near Shyamnagar powerhouse. The BJP rally was delayed due to attack and resumed after sometimes. BJP’s influential MP Arjun Singh was present in the rally. The rally was scheduled to be held from Shyamnagar to Bhatpara.

The rally was organised in protest of the attack on BJP workers in the state recently.

Arjun Singh's car was attacked by miscreants in North 24 Parganas' Halisahar on Sunday (July 5, 2020) evening. Arjun, who is also the vice president of West Bengal BJP, escaped unhurt as he was not inside the car.

BJP has alleged that the attack was done by TMC cadres in Halisahar.

Soon after the attack, Arjun Singh took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Tell the place and time, and I will come. Once again there was an attack on my car by using police as a shield. It is laughable that they didn't even check before attacking, whether someone was inside or not."

A TMC party office in Halishar was also vandalised within minutes after the attack on the MP.

TMC has alleged that the ones who have set the party office on fire were Arjun Singh's men and it was a part of their counterattack.

Earlier on July 1, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was also attacked in Kolkata's Newtown. Ghosh was going to organise a discussion on 'chai pe charcha' event and was accompanied by some of his party supporters.

It is alleged that some Trinamool activists reached the spot and tried to cause chaos. It is also said that TMC workers vandalised several vehicles of BJP workers and broke the glass of their cars.