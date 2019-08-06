Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal likely to intensify in next 24 hours

New Delhi: The Ministry of Earth Science on Tuesday said that Depression has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha - West Bengal coasts and is likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west northwestwards across Odisha - West Bengal coasts during next 48 hours, the ministry added.

“Latest observations and satellite imageries indicate that a Depression has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha - West Bengal coasts and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 6th August, 2019 near latitude 20.50N and longitude 88.00E, about 160 km southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and about 130 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal). It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours,” an official release said.

The ministry said that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy falls (>=20cm) is very likely over Odisha on Auguts 6 and 7.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls is very likely over south Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the same period. It also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls with isolated extremely heavy falls (>=20cm) very likely over Madhya Pradesh on August 7 and 8.

It also advised that fishermen should not venture into northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts during next 48 hours.