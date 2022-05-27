Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now asked the state cabinet ministers not to use red beacons atop their cars while travelling. The Trinamool Congress chief said this during a felicitation ceremony for the Kolkata police.

"I have asked the state cabinet ministers not to use red beacons atop their cars while travelling. Even, the police use red beacons for smooth movement. All of this is not appreciated by people, they don`t like this," she said.

I've asked the state cabinet ministers not to use red beacons atop their cars while travelling. Even, the police use red beacons for smooth movement. All of this is not appreciated by people, they don't like this: WB CM Mamata Banerjee in felicitation ceremony of Kolkata police pic.twitter.com/PSt2FLuOiP — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Earlier, the West Bengal State Transport Department published a fresh list of VIPs and emergency officials who can use beacon lights atop their vehicles. Interestingly, the state’s Governor, Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, and Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court have not been included in the list.

It may be noted that as an austerity measure, the Narendra Modi-led Central government had in 2017 banned all kinds of beacon lights for VVIPs other than those who are involved in emergency and disaster management duties.