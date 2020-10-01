Elderly woman catches 52-kg fish in West Bengal, becomes ‘lakhpati’ overnight

KOLKATA: An elderly poor woman became rich overnight after selling a huge fish weighing 52 kilograms which she caught from a river in West Bengal.

According to reports, Pushpa Kar, a resident of Chakphuldubi village on Sagar Island in West Bengal, pulled out a giant fish from a river, which sold at a price of Rs 300,000.

The catch was sold at the local market for Rs 6,200 per kilogramme.

Pushpa said that the fish turned out to be a jackpot for her as she got over Rs 3 lakh by selling it in the wholesale market.

“I have never seen such a giant fish in my life. It is called ‘Bhola’ fish in Bengali,” the poor old woman said.

According to the locals, the size of the fish and the amount it fetched were both huge. The woman had to make a lot of effort to drag the fish from the river and bring it to the village. She was able to bring it to the fish market with the help of the locals.

The fish most was probably killed as it collided with a vessel, a villager said.

On the other hand, local traders said that the fish would have fetched more amount if it had not started to decompose. The fat of the fish, called blubber, is sold at a high price and exported to countries in Southeast Asia.