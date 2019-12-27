Fishing vessel capsizes in Digha, one fisherman missing

A fishing trawler carrying 11 fishermen capsized in Digha of East Midnapore district on Friday morning. While 10 fishermen have been rescued one is still reported to be missing.

The trawler was returning from a fishing trip when due to non-dredging of the river bed caused the vessel to drown.

In July, four Indian fishing boats from West Bengal's Dashabhuja, Babaji, Joyjogiraj and Nayan had capsized in Bangladesh waters. Of these 61 fishermen, 36 were rescued by the Indian fishing boats in the vicinity but 25 fishermen were still missing.