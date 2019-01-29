हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Government run by a dynasty cannot serve the people: Amit Shah

He also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal and said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be about restoring democracy in the state.

Kanthi: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday mocked Priyanka Gandhi's decision to join politics and said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people but could only provide a "majboor (helpless) government".

He also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be about restoring democracy in the state.

"Narendra Modi will get elected as prime minister again after the Lok Sabha election. But in West Bengal, the polls will be about restoring democracy," Shah told a rally here.

Mocking the entry of Priyanka Gandhi into active politics, he said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people but could only provide a "majboor government".

"During the UPA rule, we had witnessed huge scams such as 2G. Now the third G has jumped on the bandwagon.... Now we have Priyanka G (Gandhi). What will be the amount of the scam?

"So now, they (the Congress) want to add 2G and the third G and indulge in more corruption," Shah said.

Lok Sabha election 2019
