Heavy rainfall activity likely in several West Bengal districts till July 3: IMD

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several districts of North West Bengal in the upcoming week, the Indian Metreological Department said in a bulletin on Saturday. The weather agency said that an enhanced rainfall activity over North Bengal districts is likely between June 27 to July 3, 2021.

The statement read: "In anticipation of shifting of trough of low towards North Bengal and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal during June 27 to July 3.

It explained that the rainfall activity is likely to increase over the districts of North Bengal with heavy to very heavy rainfall and during June 27-29 and during June 30 to July 3 heavy to very heavy rains with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over North Bengal districts.

Listing a possible impact of the heavy rains in the state the IMD stated that it could lead to rise in water levels in river, it also warned of lanslide activity in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Low lying areas of the region could be water logged.

