Jilted lover shoots dead ex-girlfriend while she was asleep in Kolkata, arrested

KOLKATA: A 20-year-old girl named Priyanka Purkait, was a 3rd-year student of Women Christian College, shot dead by her ex-boyfriend Joyonto Halder on Saturday.

The accused who lived close by fled from the spot after killing the girl. The Kolkata Police, which was hunting for the accused, had arrested him from the Regent Park by tracing his mobile tower location.

Priyanka was staying with her mother, young brother, and two aunts. At the time of the incident, Priyanka was sleeping with her aunt when the accused entered into the house and shot Priyanka on her neck.

The girl was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her ''brought dead.''

The deceased girl was in a relationship with Jayanta despite knowing that he is married but when she came to know that Jayanta’s wife is pregnant, she ended her relationship with him. However, this angered the accused and led to the girl's murder.

Joyonto also allegedly threatened Priyanka and her family during the lockdown period that if Priyanka ended the relationship then he will wipe out the whole family.

The accused also snatched Priyanka’s mobile and took it along with him.

In the year 2019, the girl lost her father Gopal Pukait and since then she was dependent on her two aunts and mother for her living. Priyanka’s elder sister Pinky and her husband Bijoy used to reside a few meters away from her home and the police suspect that Bijoy had links with the accused.

While Priyanka’family regrets not informing the police earlier, neighbours are questioning how the accused managed to get a weapon and how he fled from the spot easily.