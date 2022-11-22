‘KHELA HOBE’: BJP's Agnimitra Paul claims 'Mamata Banerjee govt will collapse in December'

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul has made a big claim that the Trinamool Congress government of Mamata Banerjee will collapse soon and there will be a ''Khela Hobe'' in December. The firebrand BJP MLA claimed that more than 30 TMC MLAs are in contact with her party. She went on to say that the TMC MLAs know that the Mamata Banerjee government will not continue for long after December. “Their existence is at stake," she said according to the news agency ANI.

Kolkata | West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul says, "There will be a 'khela' here in December. More than 30 TMC MLAs are in contact with our party. They know that their Govt will not continue for long after December. Their existence is at stake." pic.twitter.com/xIQkvemlW0 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

BJP and the ruling TMC are at odds with each other, this time over President Droupadi Murmu. Paul, who is BJP's Asansol MLA, had on Monday tweeted a photo sporting a sticker with the President's image under her bindi. This was apparently in reference to the high political drama over Bengal minister Akhilesh Giri's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, which evoked a sharp response from the BJP.

West Bengal BJP MLAs on Monday staged a walkout from the assembly, demanding the immediate resignation of Akhil Giri from CM Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet. They also demanded his disqualification from the House for his comments on President Droupadi Murmu.

BJP activists led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and senior party legislator Agnimitra Paul walked about 2 km from College Square to the Y Channel in Esplanade area, in the heart of the city. Addressing the gathering, Adhikari and Paul labelled TMC as "anti-woman, anti-tribal and anti-Constitution."

Recently, a video of Akhil Giri, who is the Minister of State for Correctional Homes, went viral in which he commented on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu. The video caused massive outrage in the BJP. Head of the information & technology cell of the saffron party, Amit Malviya tweeted the video, calling Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal".

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee later apologised for Giri's remark: "Akhil Giri has committed a mistake. I condemn his utterings and apologise on behalf of my party. My party has already apologized for it. I have great regard for the President. We've cautioned our MLA and if it happens in future then the party will take action," she said.

Strongly condemning the "unfortunate remarks", the ruling TMC also tweeted that it does not condone them and has the utmost respect for Murmu. "In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable," it added.