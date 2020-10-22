Kolkata Durga Puja club organises dandiya in PPE to spread COVID-19 awareness

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal is celebrating Durga Puja amid the coronavirus pandemic, here is a Durga Puja club in Kolkata--Vivekananda Sporting Club which had organised dandiya with people wearing the PPE. The move was taken to spread the message on the importance of COVID-19 protocols.

The members of Durga Puja club said that the dandiya in PPE was organised with an intent to spread the message of how important it is to maintain COVID-19 guidelines amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

“Though West Bengal is famous for Durga Puja it is also the time for Navratri. During festivities, we are seeing that people are not paying attention to Covid protocols but whoever will come here at this pandal, we are telling to wear masks and maintain social distancing to keep Coronavirus at bay,” said Sashwat Basu, puja committee member.

The club committee will have locals perform the dandiya every day over the next five days in the buffer zone. A buffer zone as per the Calcutta High Court order is the point from the pandal extremities to the barricades. All dandiya performers can be seen wearing not just the PPE but also masks, glasses and caps.