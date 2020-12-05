हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kolkata Metro

Kolkata Metro to operate 204 trains from Dec 7: Rail Minister Piyush Goyal

Metro Railway, Kolkata will run 204 daily services instead of 190 services from Monday to Saturday from December 7.

Kolkata Metro to operate 204 trains from Dec 7: Rail Minister Piyush Goyal

Kolkata: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday commended Kolkata Metro for starting additional services and extending timings of its services from Monday (December 7, 2020).

"People of Kolkata can rejoice as from 7th December, metro to increase services to 204 from Monday to Saturday. Further enhancing passenger convenience, there will also be an extension of timings and easier travel with services being available every 7 minutes during peak hours," Piyush Goyal mentioned in a tweet.

Metro Railway, Kolkata will run 204 daily services instead of 190 services from Monday to Saturday from December 7.

The first service will start from both ends, that is, from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 7 am instead of 8 am, and from Noapara at 7.09 am instead of 8.09 am, an official statement from the Ministry of Railways.

From Monday onwards, the last service will leave from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm instead of 9 pm, and from Noapara at 9.25 pm instead of 8.55 pm, will be available in every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours, the statement informed.

"In view of containing the spread of COVID-19, no token will be issued, only Smart Card shall be used.’’

‘’However, for senior citizens, ladies and children (below 15 years), e-pass will not be required throughout the day. For all other passengers, e-pass will not be required in between 7 am to 8.30 am and 8 pm onwards," it added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
