Kolkata records six cases of suicide - all by hanging in a single day

KOLKATA: At least six cases of suicide - all by hanging - were reported in Kolkata in a single day on Wednesday. While the youngest victim to commit suicide was aged 10 years and the oldest victim was aged 70 years.

According to the Kolkata Police’s headquarters - Lalbazar - that mentions incidents and crimes committed in the city, there were a total of nine cases reported in the city. Of the total nine cases, three were incidents of suicide by hanging.

The youngest victim - a 10-year-old boy - was found hanging from a rubber pipe from the window under Lake Police Station limits. No suicide note was found in his case.

A 19-year-old teenager was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Regent Park Police Station area.

On the other hand, a 30-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Beliaghata Police Station area. In his case too, no suicide note was found.

This apart, a 40-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Tollygunge area and a 55-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Patulia area beside a 70-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan from Behala area.

In all of the above cases, Kolkata Police has begun an investigation and registered a case to find out the reason behind the suicide. On the same day, Kolkata Police foiled a suicide attempt by a young boy in Regent Park Police Station area.