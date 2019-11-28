West Bengal Assembly by-election results live updates: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for the by-elections held in three assembly seats in West Bengal- Kaliaganj (SC), Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar began at 8 am on Thursday and the final results will be out by 5 pm. The by-polls are stated to be a litmus test for the ruling TMC and BJP in West Bengal ahead of 2021 state elections. Over 7.34 lakh eligible voters were entitled to vote in 801 polling stations to choose their representatives from among 18 candidates, including three women.

The by-polls, held on November 25, in three constituencies of Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats witnessed voting percentage of 77.17%, 81.23%, and 67.62% respectively, according to Election Commission. It said, "The average voting percentage was 75.48 per cent." Notably, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP are contesting all the seats.

Here are the live updates: