‘Mamata Banerjee conspiring to make West Bengal into Pakistan', alleges BJP's Arjun Singh

Asansol: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "conspiring to make West Bengal another Pakistan".

Speaking at a party event in Asansol, the BJP leader further accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of being against the Bihari migrants in the state. "Mamata Banerjee has always been against Biharis. Industries in the state are being shut down so that they don't work...Bihar people have given us labour force,’’ Singh said adding, “She's conspiring to make West Bengal into Pakistan and if people of Bihar leave, it'll be easy for her to do so."

He also attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo over the job crisis in the state and alleged that she played a big role in shutting down the industries in the state.

"Whatever industries have been shut in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has a major role in it, so that people from outside the state become jobless and leave. Because of her, over 40 lakh people from Murshidabad, Malda, and Nadia are forced to work outside the state," the BJP MP said.

Interestingly, the ruling TMC has announced former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who hails from Bihar, as its candidate in the coming Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll.

In last year's West Bengal Assembly elections, CM Mamata's party attacked the BJP as a party of outsiders (bohiragoto) as most of the saffron party's central leaders who visited the state for campaigning were from other states and addressed rallies in Hindi.

TMC swept the West Bengal Assembly polls by winning 213 of the 294 Assembly seats, while the saffron party could manage to win 77 seats, 73 more than its 2016 tally.

