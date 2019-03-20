Mamata Banerjee to give Holi a miss as tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday announced that she would not celebrate Holi this year as a tribute to the CRPF troopers slain in the recent Pulwama terror attack.

"We will not celebrate Holi, but the people will find colourful ways to celebrate the festival," said Banerjee conveying her wishes to the people ahead of Holi at a programme.

She said, "We do not want to politicise the incident (Pulwama terror attack). But the jawans died despite the government having intelligence inputs about a possible terror strike."

Forty CRPF troopers were killed in one of the worst terror strikes in the Kashmir valley on February 14.