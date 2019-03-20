हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee to give Holi a miss as tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Forty CRPF troopers were killed in one of the worst terror strikes in the Kashmir valley on February 14.

Mamata Banerjee to give Holi a miss as tribute to Pulwama martyrs
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday announced that she would not celebrate Holi this year as a tribute to the CRPF troopers slain in the recent Pulwama terror attack.

"We will not celebrate Holi, but the people will find colourful ways to celebrate the festival," said Banerjee conveying her wishes to the people ahead of Holi at a programme. 

She said, "We do not want to politicise the incident (Pulwama terror attack). But the jawans died despite the government having intelligence inputs about a possible terror strike."

Forty CRPF troopers were killed in one of the worst terror strikes in the Kashmir valley on February 14.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeePulwama attackCRPF
Next
Story

Left Front gives 24 hours to Congress to seal Lok Sabha seat-sharing deal in West Bengal

Must Watch

PT40M32S

Exclusive: In conversation with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar