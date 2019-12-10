हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Man stabs daughter with sharp weapon for marrying without consent in West Bengal's 24 North Parganas

The victim was first admitted to Ashoknagar hospital from where she was transferred to Baasat hospital as her condition turned grim. She has had 18 stitches on her head.

Kolkata: A man allegedly stabbed his daughter in West Bengal's 24 North Parganas district multiple times with a sharp weapon at her in-law's place for marrying without his permission, the police and family members said on Monday.

Dulal Majumdar, the alleged culprit, was absconding while the victim was battling for her life. Locals said the girl had a love affair with Shankar Haldar, a resident of Godown under Ashokenagar police station. The couple married three months back, but the two families were constantly at loggerheads.

On Sunday, Majumdar entered the house and repeatedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon. The victim was first admitted to Ashoknagar hospital from where she was transferred to Baasat hospital as her condition turned grim. She has had 18 stitches on her head.

"Because we married without informing him, he had been threatening us of murder every day. But since he happens to be my father-in-law, we decided to ignore him," said Haldar. A complaint has been filed at Ashokenagar police station.

