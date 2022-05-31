हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

'No entry for BJP in 2024, it won’t come to power again': Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress chief also dubbed the BJP-led govt at the Centre as “adulterated” and accused it of taking faulty decisions like demonetisation and misusing central agencies to silence the Opposition. The Chief Minister also asserted that there will be "no entry" for the BJP across the country.

&#039;No entry for BJP in 2024, it won’t come to power again&#039;: Mamata Banerjee

Purulia: Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of destroying the national economy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the saffron party won’t win in the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Trinamool Congress chief also dubbed the BJP-led govt at the Centre as “adulterated” and accused it of making faulty decisions like demonetisation and misusing central agencies to silence the Opposition. The Chief Minister also asserted that there will be "no entry" for the BJP across the country.

 

 

"The BJP-led government at the Centre is adulterated. They have destroyed the country's economy through disastrous decisions like demonetisation. It was a big scam," she said while addressing a TMC workers' meeting in the Purulia district.

Banerjee further said that since the Central dues to Bengal are the greatest barrier to accelerating the pace of development projects in the state, there is a need for block-level agitation, where common people will put pressure on the local BJP leaders to ensure the clearance of the Central dues.

The citizens of the country are “fed up with the anti-people government at the Centre,” she said. "Let me make it very clear that there will be no entry for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has to go. There are no chances of the BJP returning to power," she said. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeBJPWest BengalTrinamool Congress2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Next
Story

'Why such a big belly of yours?' Mamata Banerjee warns TMC leader and said...

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Sidhu Moose Wala Funeral: Sidhu Moosewala's father took off his turban