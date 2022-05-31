'No entry for BJP in 2024, it won’t come to power again': Mamata Banerjee

Purulia: Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of destroying the national economy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the saffron party won’t win in the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Trinamool Congress chief also dubbed the BJP-led govt at the Centre as “adulterated” and accused it of making faulty decisions like demonetisation and misusing central agencies to silence the Opposition. The Chief Minister also asserted that there will be "no entry" for the BJP across the country.

Remember BJP Government, despite how much you try in 2024, it (victory) will not happen. No entry means you can't enter. From now on, people are saying '2024 no entry for BJP': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Purulia (File photo) pic.twitter.com/7dkGFiqz03 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

"The BJP-led government at the Centre is adulterated. They have destroyed the country's economy through disastrous decisions like demonetisation. It was a big scam," she said while addressing a TMC workers' meeting in the Purulia district.

Banerjee further said that since the Central dues to Bengal are the greatest barrier to accelerating the pace of development projects in the state, there is a need for block-level agitation, where common people will put pressure on the local BJP leaders to ensure the clearance of the Central dues.

The citizens of the country are “fed up with the anti-people government at the Centre,” she said. "Let me make it very clear that there will be no entry for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has to go. There are no chances of the BJP returning to power," she said.