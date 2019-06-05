close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

One dead in clashes between Trinamool and BJP workers in West Bengal's Dinhata

Clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party cadres in Dinhata in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Wednesday. 

One dead in clashes between Trinamool and BJP workers in West Bengal&#039;s Dinhata
Representative image

KOLKATA: Clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party cadres in Dinhata in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Wednesday. 

TMC worker Ajijar Ali was returning home when the clashes erupted and he was hacked to death by allegedly BJP workers. 

Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. 

While TMC claims it was BJP handiwork, the later has ruled out all allegations. 

This comes a day after TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata`s Dum Dum area on Tuesday night.

Kundu was the TMC president of Ward No 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits in North 24 Paraganas.

Soon after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital with bullet injuries on his head but he was declared brought dead. Police have detained two persons in connection with the murder.

West Bengal witnessed several incidents of political violence during the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election with Trinamool and BJP workers clashing with each other. The incidents of political violence has continued in the state after poll results were declared last month. 

Tags:
BJPTrinamool
Next
Story

Bangladeshi actor Anju Ghosh joins BJP, stays mum on her citizenship

Must Watch

PT6M8S

Deshhit: One lakh kids under 5 years of age die due to air pollution each year, study suggests