One dead in clashes between Trinamool and BJP workers in West Bengal's Dinhata

KOLKATA: Clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party cadres in Dinhata in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Wednesday.

TMC worker Ajijar Ali was returning home when the clashes erupted and he was hacked to death by allegedly BJP workers.

Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

While TMC claims it was BJP handiwork, the later has ruled out all allegations.

This comes a day after TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata`s Dum Dum area on Tuesday night.

Kundu was the TMC president of Ward No 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits in North 24 Paraganas.

Soon after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital with bullet injuries on his head but he was declared brought dead. Police have detained two persons in connection with the murder.

West Bengal witnessed several incidents of political violence during the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election with Trinamool and BJP workers clashing with each other. The incidents of political violence has continued in the state after poll results were declared last month.